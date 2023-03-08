PLAIN DEALING\, La. - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Bossier Parish, is hosting its second focus group/listening session in the Plain Dealing community on March 21.
The Chamber is seeking input from residents as well as the business community in Plain Dealing on ways to improve the quality of life for residents, grow business and industry, and meet the needs to promote that growth.
The night event at the Plaion Dealing Community Center will feature local food trucks beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a listening session. Dinner is free to Plain Dealing area residents, provided by Sierra Frac Sand.
“We hosted a great first listening session with our Plain Dealing area residents in February with more than 40 people attending. The residents were very positive but also very candid about the challenges and opportunities in Plain Dealing and we are documenting all of that feedback,” said Jessica Hemingway, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber who is a certified Professional Community and Economic Developer. “As the parish chamber, we look forward to engaging with more residents at our March session and helping to create a plan for a brighter future for the north part of the parish.”
The outcome of the focus groups will be to create a plan for the community to get behind and take steps in improving areas that residents consider priorities for their town.
“With new industry moving into the Plain Dealing area, we are committed to helping the current residents enjoy a greater quality of life, which will be a benefit to any new growth in that area as well,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber.
The Bossier Chamber hosted its first focus group/listening session on February 21.