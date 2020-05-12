BOSSIER CITY, La - Risen Rock Climbing Gym, a faith-based business, will reopen while celebrating it's first anniversary on Friday.
Louisiana's Phase 1 for reopening businesses includes gyms, and Kelly Phillips, co-owner, said the good news been a spiritual experience for her and staff.
"This for us, is just not a business," Phillips said. "This is our mission-field. This our community. This is our family."
Phillips said she and the other co-owners have been making preparations for their return. Hand sanitation, social distancing and face masks will become the new normal while customers climb on any obstacle.
Phillips said she's placed customized signs everywhere reminding customers of the six feet required for social distancing.
Phillips' oldest daughter, 12-year-old Ella, has been by her side during the entire stay in place mandate. Ella is being home-schooled and makes for the ultimate spokesperson too.
"I've been climbing since I was 10-years old," Ella Phillips said.
Ella showcased her skills in harness demonstration and climbing techniques on Tuesday.
Kelly Phillips said her customers have shown just a much excitement for the reopening planned for Friday.
"They have been reaching out through the past 8-weeks that we've been closed," Kelly Phillips said. "And they are more than excited within the last 24 hours."
She said the interest has dominated all forms of their electronic communications.
"We have received e-mails. phone calls, Facebook messages, Instagram, Kelly Phillips said. "Asking 'are you opening on Friday?'"
Emily Wheeler, an employee at Risen Rock, said she wants customers to feel comfortable returning to the gym.
"We are open. We have taken so many precautions," Wheeler said. "We have this place cleaned down to a tee."