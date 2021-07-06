BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tension was high and the room was completely full at Tuesday's Bossier City Council meeting.
It was a rough start for new Mayor Tommy Chandler, who saw his pick for chief administrator officer (CAO) failed to receive a vote. Other picks were also put on hold.
Former councilmen Scott Irwin was selected for the open District 1 council spot. That decision upset residents in attendance.
"Scott Irwin was not representing our area, and we did not want him in there," said South Bossier resident Linda Villemarette. "And that's why he got voted out. And they slap me in the face by putting him right back in there again."
Four residents spoke up, against the council's decision to select Irwin.
"By appointing you, do we go against the will of the voters?," said new Councilman at Large Chris Smith during the meeting.
"I firmly believe that we work for the people and the people told us on March 20, they wanted to move in a different direction," said Smith.
But the council voted 4-to-2 to appoint Irwin to the vacant council seat. Smith voted against his appointment. Irwin was asked during the meeting if he would go for re-election in the fall, he said no.
After the appoints were discussed, most of the attendees left.
"In fact, all of us walked out are pretty upset with the way they did that,' said Villemarette.
Next up, the council needed to approve or disapprove of Chandler's pick for CAO, Shane Cheatham. However, no one from the council seconded a motion after Smith gave the first motion.
"I expected at least a second, let it go to a vote, whether win or lose, I expected and I feel like the mayor deserves at least have had his appointment, get a vote, and that didn't even happen," said Smith.
Resident Villemarrette supported Cheatham.
"I can tell you that this young man is what the city of Bossier is fortunate enough to get hired in that position," said Villemarrette. "And it's a shame that they slapped me by not even letting him come forward and be voted on."
Chandler's last two appointments for city attorney and assistant city attorney were also denied a vote. The council will revisit the appointments in the next 30 days.
Smith said the mayor will most likely have to get legal advice to understand his next steps for the CAO position.
During the meeting, one resident spoke out about the politics of Tuesday's meeting.
"Your decisions today are either going to, everybody get in the same boat and move bossier city forward or your decisions today are going to be divisive and set Bossier back," said he said. "And what you've done today is not Bossier, it's politics."
Both Chandler and Cheatham declined interviews after the meeting.