The 2022 BRF Board of Directors has recently been announced. Leading the organization are the following:
- Chairman: Terry E. Moore, Vice President/Senior Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
- Past Chairman: Lennis S. Elston, CPA
- Vice Chairman: Graham A. Walker, President and CEO, Fibrebond
- Secretary/Treasurer: Grady Morrison, CPA, Senior Vice President, HUB Insurance Services
Additionally, former board member Curtis R. Joseph, Jr., Partner at Winchell & Joseph, L.L.C., has rejoined the board, replacing the retiring Arthur G. Thompson. BRF thanks Mr. Thompson, a past chairman of the board, for his service in advancing BRF’s mission to diversify and grow our region’s economy.
To learn more about the BRF Board of Directors and our leadership, please click here.