SHREVEPORT, La. — BRF hosted its Annual Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, featuring geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan. The event was held at The Strand Theatre in downtown Shreveport.
Zeihan, a New York Times bestselling author, has published four books: The Accidental Superpower, The Absent Superpower, Disunited Nations and The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization.
Zeihan’s talk at BRF’s Annual Event focused on geopolitical forecasting, potential economic opportunities for Northwest Louisiana, and the region’s strengths and challenges in the economies of the future.
BRF, headquartered in Shreveport, is an economic development organization establishing North Louisiana as a preferred destination for high growth initiatives. Diversifying the region’s economy is its mission. It fulfills this mission through initiatives that start new businesses, recruit new businesses and retain current businesses in the region, and through supporting the development of a science and technology-based workforce.
Peter Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist, which is a fancy way of saying he helps people understand how the world works. Peter combines an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology, and security to help clients best prepare for an uncertain future.
Over the course of his career, Peter has worked for the US State Department in Australia, the DC think tank community, and helped develop the analytical models for Stratfor, one of the world’s premier private intelligence companies. Peter founded his own firm — Zeihan on Geopolitics — in 2012 in order to provide a select group of clients with direct, custom analytical products. Today those clients represent a vast array of sectors including energy majors, financial institutions, business associations, agricultural interests, universities and the U.S. military.
With a keen eye toward what will drive tomorrow’s headlines, his irreverent approach transforms topics that are normally dense and heavy into accessible, relevant takeaways for audiences of all types.