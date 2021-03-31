SHREVEPORT, La. – John F. George Jr., M.D., President and CEO of BRF, has been appointed to the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) Board by Governor John Bel Edwards. The LEDC Board reviews and administers financial assistance programs designed to help small businesses gain access to capital, loan guarantees and loan participations.
“I want to thank Gov. Edwards for this opportunity to serve our state and help small businesses,” said Dr. George. “BRF understands the importance of small businesses to our economy. We are taking a proactive approach to economic development by leading initiatives that start new businesses, recruit new businesses and retain current businesses. Our tactical tools in economic development include BRF’s startup and entrepreneur support initiative, the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), and our business recruitment initiative, Shreveport Next. EAP and Shreveport Next recruit and launch new businesses that grow jobs and diversify our economy in North Louisiana.”
The impact of recruiting companies and launching and growing startups locally means new jobs, taxable property, payroll and government revenues. In 2019, the economic impact of BRF and its associated entities on the Shreveport-Bossier MSA was $91 million in new sales for businesses, $67 million in new household earnings, 1,288 direct and indirect jobs, and $3 million in additional taxes and fees for local governments.
About BRF
BRF, headquartered in Shreveport, is an innovation hub and economic development organization establishing North Louisiana as a preferred destination for high growth initiatives. Diversifying the region’s economy is its mission. It fulfills this mission through initiatives that start new businesses, recruit new businesses and retain current businesses in the region, and through supporting the development of a science and technology-based workforce.