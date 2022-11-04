SHREVEPORT, La. - Launching and growing a new business comes with its share of unpredictable challenges — but it doesn’t have to be a lonely journey.
On the Cusp, a new podcast by BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), serves as a way to help business owners communicate with each other through storytelling. It features practical advice from entrepreneurs and small business owners who are actively changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northwest Louisiana.
Join hosts Dave Smith, EAP Executive Director, and Matt Snyder, Owner of PinPoint Local Marketing, as they speak with local entrepreneurs, community activists, and small business owners. Episodes can be found at eapla.com/on-the-cusp or through podcast platforms.
Current episodes can also be watched using the following links:
Episode 1 – On the Cusp of Something Great
Episode 2 – Business Plan or No Plan – That is the Question!
Episode 4 – Big Fish, Small Pond