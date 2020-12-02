Buyer Beware this Holiday Shopping Season Dec 2, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Free money in the mail? Don't bet on it.In this week's consumer alert, the Better Business Bureau reminds us that if it sounds too good to be true -- it is! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shopping Season Buyer Commerce Economics Better Business Bureau Holiday Consumer Money Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +4 Louisiana's last congressional seat to be decided Saturday +5 New weapons facility at Barksdale could provide major boost for the area +2 I-30 project in Texarkana paves way for future economic growth Caddo DA takes case of attorney accused of wrecking Bossier DA's vehicle in bayou +3 Bullying - what it is, what to look for and how you can help +4 From Angola to activism: Former inmate aims to help Shreveport youth View Full Screen Stocks Market Data by TradingView Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChild killed in Shreveport crashShreveport woman warns of unemployment benefits scamShreveport man killed in his home early TuesdayCaddo coroner identifies child killed in Shreveport collision1 dead, 1 injured in Shreveport shooting on SaturdayMan shot, killed at Hearne and Hollywood Avenue identifiedSecond person arrested for beating man unconscious thanks to Crimestoppers tipAfter attending swingers convention, 41 test positive for coronavirusShreveport police identifies man shot and killed early Sunday in Cedar GroveUpdate on shooting that killed an expecting mother Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.