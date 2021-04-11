SHREVEPORT, La. - “This is where it came from,” said Karanda Tucker, owner of Kajun Korner Food Express, a new café located at 400 Texas St. Tucker's love for cooking came from her inspiration.
“My grandma's sister, Ida May,” said Tucker.
At age four Tucker started cooking in the kitchen. She said some of the first things she made was a egg sandwich and a cheese sandwich. For 20 years Tucker’s been cooking up food for festivals and catered events. However, the pandemic pushed her in a new direction.
“I decided to open this café during the COVID because it was nothing to do and I was losing money,” said Tucker. Now, Tucker has what she eventually wanted at some point in her career.
“I'm getting excited, because I know within the next couple of weeks that this will be a place where people can actually enjoy their downtown lunch,” said Tucker.
She's not the only one starting new business ventures this year. Only four months into 2021, 129 new businesses opened in Caddo Parish, with 24 of those in Shreveport.
“I think the worst of it is behind us,” said John Holland, Bayou Deli & Casserole Shop owner. "I think anybody that opens up now is going to be in a much better position than we were."
Holland opened in 2020 right before the pandemic hit. Joseph Griffith, co-owner at Float Shreveport, is feeling better about this year too.
“There's ups and there's downs. ... To me, it shows me that our business does have potential and it's gonna be okay,” said Griffith.
In the end Tucker has a goal and wants to welcome her customers to her new spot in town.
“I just want my customers, the ones that always see me at The Revel and at Mudbugs and other festivals, farmers markets. I want them to be able to come here and enjoy the limited menu that I have for this particular location,” said Tucker.