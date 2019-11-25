SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2019 Christmas shopping season is upon us and consumers are expected to increase their spending this year. According to Kiplinger, holiday sales are expected to increase 5.4% over last year.
While in-store sales are expected to grow by just over 2%, the big growth will be in e-commerce. Online sales are expected to grow more than 20%.
To make your on-line shopping experience easier, there are several apps available to help buyers get the best prices and to locate their car in a crowded parking lot. Those apps include ShopSavvy, CouponCabin, and Find My Car.