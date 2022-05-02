Cleco honors small businnesses with free energy saving kits

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco small commercial customers can receive a business kit filled with energy-saving products during National Small Business Week, May 1 – 7, thanks to Cleco’s Power Wise energy efficiency program.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for businesses, and each kit includes Energy Star LED bulbs, low-flow faucet aerators and a red exit retrofit light for their office or business.
“The pandemic has caused many small businesses to struggle, so we wanted to offer energy savings with easy-to-install products. Changing out old lighting to new efficient LEDs is an easy way to become more energy efficient,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of Cleco’s energy efficiency program.
To apply for the Power Wise energy-saving kit, a representative of the business must complete the Cleco Power Wise Business Kit Rebate Application Form at www.cleco.com/powerwise/business-kit-application.
Kits will be distributed to qualified small commercial customers, one per location, by a Clecoapproved commercial contractor while supplies last. Processing will take approximately four to six weeks.