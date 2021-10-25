SHREVEPORT, La. - Digital Media Institute at InterTech (DMII), a division of BRF, has been granted $500,000 over two years by Louisiana Economic Development (LED), via the LED Entertainment Development Fund, to provide workforce development programs in digital media for the state.
With the grant, DMII, headquartered in Shreveport, announces its expansion to serve students through distance learning offerings at the University of New Orleans (UNO), Northwestern State University (NSU) and Nunez Community College (Nunez).
The schools will provide a section of DMII’s proven intensive model - the accredited one-year certificate program in Animation, Visual Effects and Interactive Content (AVEI). The expansion through the three schools aims to increase and enhance the state’s workforce serving the film industry.
“The Entertainment Development Fund boosts workforce education and development and provides opportunities for our state’s content creators, like those at the Digital Media Institute,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “We congratulate DMII on its expansion through UNO, Northwestern and Nunez as they extend more opportunities for Louisiana residents to obtain the education and training needed to contribute to our entertainment industry.”
DMII students graduate ready to work as professional digital artists with high tech skills in the latest industry techniques taught by proven professionals. They then go on to fill positions critical to entertainment and film content and beyond throughout the state.
Grant funds will be used to expand DMII’s AVEI program to multiple on-site classrooms and implement online offerings statewide, making the program more accessible. The AVEI program will be available on site in four locations as well as online day or night.
“Our goal through these partnerships is to make digital media education more accessible to more Louisiana students,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. “Building a knowledgebased economy through our workforce is an important component of economic development and BRF’s mission.”
“Through the Animation, Visual Effects and Interactive Content program, students will learn 3D modeling, texturing, animation, motion capture, digital cinema, virtual production, virtual reality and augmented reality content, digital compositing and editing on the same tech used by major studios,” said DMII Executive Director John Miralles. “Our students will emerge from this program ready to excel in the workforce. Our model is responsive to the industry’s desire to have useful skills on day one of employment.”
NSU students will benefit from DMII’s one-year certificate program, which creates a credentialling option that is appealing to students seeking a skillset that prepares them for digital media and the film industry, said NSU Vice President for Technology, Innovation and Economic Development Dr. Darlene Williams.
“Northwestern will assist DMII in marketing the offering as well as create local accessibility by providing classroom space,” said Williams.
Nunez Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney said St. Bernard Parish is particularly well suited to provide DMII with a steady stream of students thanks to the success of The Ranch Film Studios in Chalmette and the exceptional media program already in place at Chalmette High School.
“We have to be very strategic about our partnerships. We can’t shake hands with people who we can’t deliver for. DMII is dedicated to helping students learn by doing and putting those students to work. So are we,” said Tinney. “This will be a mutually beneficial partnership that offers a workforce pipeline in direct response to our regional industry needs.”
“At UNO, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will give our students and the community of businesses looking for graduates with key skills. DMII’s courses align with our mission of making sure our graduates are workforce ready and prepared to succeed,” said Matt Tarr, UNO Vice President of Research and Economic Development. “Through this partnership, we hope to expand the courses available within our Film Production, Computer Science, and Fine Arts programs and to provide greater alignment with workforce needs.”
“We are very pleased with the opportunity to support DMII’s expansion and MOU with the University of New Orleans,” said Rebecca Conwell, President and CEO of the UNO Research and Technology Foundation. “Our newly renamed research park, The Beach, A Sandbox for Collaboration will provide an inspiring environment for DMII students where they will have the opportunity to work with tenants and community partners and engage in the innovation process.”
Learn more at DMI.edu/LED/.
About DMII
BRF’s Digital Media Institute at InterTech offers digital media education and training on industrygrade hardware and software. DMII offers two intensive model certificate programs at an accelerated speed from leaders in the industry, at a reduced tuition rate. DMII is a nationally accredited, degree granting institution offering a two-year associate in Advertising Design. This initiative of BRF is headquartered at InterTech 1 in Shreveport. To learn more, visit DMI.edu.
About Louisiana Entertainment
Louisiana is one of the top destinations in the world for motion picture production; digital interactive and software development projects; live performance; and sound recording. With state-of-the-art facilities, a wealth of talent, production-friendly communities and a competitive incentive program, Louisiana is the perfect location for the entertainment industries. For more information on Louisiana film, digital interactive, live performance and sound recording programs, visit Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development, at louisianaentertainment.gov.
Nunez Community College
Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curriculum integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth. Nunez.edu
Northwestern State University
Northwestern State University is a responsive, student-oriented institution committed to acquiring, creating, and disseminating knowledge through innovative teaching, research, and service. With its certificate, undergraduate, and graduate programs, Northwestern State University prepares its increasingly diverse student population to contribute to an inclusive global community with a steadfast dedication to improving our region, state, and nation. NSULA.edu
University of New Orleans
The University of New Orleans (UNO) is a major research university in one of the world’s most fascinating cities. For more than 60 years, it has been one of the city’s foremost public resources, offering a diverse set of world-class, research-based programs, advancing shared knowledge and adding to the city’s industry, culture and economy. Since 1958, UNO has educated students from all 64 Louisiana parishes, all 50 states in the United States and more than 140 countries. Today UNO offers more than 40 undergraduate and pre-professional programs and more than 40 graduate programs. UNO.edu