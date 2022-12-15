SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists was recently awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The award goes to an individual who has served the ACG board and the college with distinction.
Hobley is a member of the ACG Board of Trustees, is a past member of the Legislative and Public Policy Council and served as its chairman from 2020 to 2021. He is a former member of the ACG Membership Committee and served as the ACG governor for Louisiana from 2014 to 2020.
Nominees for the William D. Carey Award must demonstrate contributions to the college by serving in leadership positions, participating in educational efforts, serving on committees or participating in research-related activities.
Hobley is a board-certified gastroenterologist and a partner at GastroIntestinal Specialists, where he serves on the Board of Directors.