SHREVEPORT, La. - BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) is helping local startups obtain early funding by offering assistance with finding and applying for grants. This service is thanks to a $5,000 grant from Capital One®.
Grants can be crucial for some entrepreneurs looking to get their business ideas off the ground. The capital secured through grant funding can be important to keep the business afloat before it can turn a profit. EAP recognized that one of the most difficult challenges for business owners is finding a grant for which they qualify.
The Capital One grant will allow EAP to work with three startups. Those startups will receive help identifying potential grants and applying for them.
“EAP is pleased to offer this service, especially to entrepreneurs who have low-to-moderate incomes,” said EAP Executive Director Dave Smith. “We plan to particularly engage with women and minority entrepreneurs, focusing on those who may not have the resources or expertise to find and apply for these grants.”
EAP anticipates this funding will allow it to help three entrepreneurs each find and apply for up to three grants for their startups.
Visit EAPLA.com to apply for services from EAP and to learn more about the assistance offered through this grant.