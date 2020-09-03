SHREVEPORT, La. - The push to help our veterans get the regular medical services they need, as well as fighting back against COVID-19 continues, but now they're able to see more familiar faces doing so.
This week is the first full week since Overton Brooks VA Medical Center offers expanded visitation to family and caregivers for patients inside the hospital.
"We are very anxious to get everyone back. We love our veterans and we love providing care, but due to COVID-19 we had to curtail some of the operations,” said Dr. Sevetri Moore-Guillaume, the hospitals chief of staff.
For many of these patients, the isolation can make the recovery process harder, so hospital officials tell us they're happy to be able to expand these hours seven days a week.
“We are trying our best to ramp back up to 100% of our pre-COVID volume, but right now we're still at 75%," added Moore-Guillaume.
The following restrictions will be enforced to ensure patient, visitor, and employee safety:
-Symptom screening and temperature monitoring will be performed upon entrance to the hospital.
-Wearing a mask or face covering is required by everyone entering the facility.
-All visitors must check-in at the nurse’s station on each floor.
-Veterans are allowed only one visitor at a time. Please plan to have additional family or friends wait outside the building for their turn to visit.
-If your Veteran shares a hospital room, then one visitor for each Veteran in the room is allowed. Visitors must remain masked when in a semi-private room with two patients.
-Visitors are only allowed on non-COVID floors.
-No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care, or COVID positive patient care wards.
-Visitors must be at least 12-years-old.
-Overnight visits are not allowed.
-Outpatient caregivers will be granted access on a case-by-case basis by the Veteran’s Provider.
-While visitation is allowed, for your safety, please limit movement through the hospital.
These visitation restrictions will remain in effect, while infection rates remain steady in the state of Louisiana. The Shreveport VA may, at any time, amend this visitation policy in the best interest of patient, visitor, and employee safety.