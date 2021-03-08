BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Farmers Insurance intends to return to Louisiana to offer automobile, homeowners, condo and renters insurance, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday, saying he approved the rate filings.
Farmers Insurance returns to Louisiana after 7-year absence
