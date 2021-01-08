Families continue to pick up the pieces after a record setting severe weather season in 2020.
FEMA continues to lend a helping hand.
KTBS spoke to Lenisa Smith of FEMA who discussed much of the following:
Survivors of hurricanes Laura and Delta in designated parishes could be eligible for rental assistance for temporary housing through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
FEMA pays rent, including a security deposit, at a place other than your damaged home. Your rental can be a house, apartment, hotel or recreational vehicle that can keep you near your job, home, school and place of worship. The assistance includes essential utilities such as electricity and water, but not cable or Internet.
The approved rental amount will be based on fair market rates for your area as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
To continue to receive rental assistance, you must prove an ongoing need, which may be that suitable housing is not available or that your permanent housing plan has not been completed through no fault of your own. If you intend to seek continued rental assistance, you’ll need receipts to show you used the assistance for rent. Survivors should keep receipts for three years.
You may qualify for continued assistance if you:
Demonstrate your disaster-related financial need; and
Show you are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or demonstrate progress toward one. A contractor’s estimate of repairs can point to progress.
A permanent housing plan is one that would put you back into permanent safe, sanitary and functional housing within a reasonable time frame. You must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing to remain eligible for continued rental assistance.
If you have an ongoing need, you must ask for the help to continue. To do so:
If you are a renter, contact FEMA and ask for a Declaration of Continuing Need for Rental Assistance.