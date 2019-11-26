Volunteers of America is proud to celebrate 30 years of Caring Gifts in partnership with KTBS 3.
Let your Christmas gift live all year long by helping those in need, including children, veterans, people with disabilities and senior adults. This holiday season, honor your friends and family by making a Caring Gifts donation in their name to Volunteers of America. In return, you or anyone on your holiday shopping list will receive a beautiful hand-wrapped angel.
Visit this link for more information.