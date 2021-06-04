Fisher-Price is recalling two of its baby gliders following the death of four infants.
The 4-in1 Rock 'n Glide Soother and the 2-in1 Soothe 'n Play Glider have been recalled due to suffocation risk.
The Rock 'n Glide Soother was involved in the deaths of four children from April 2019 to February 2020.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the deaths of a four-month old in Missouri, a two-month old in Michigan, a two-month old in Nevada and an 11-week old in Colorado are linked to the Rock 'n Glide Soother.
The CPSC report states all four babies were placed on their backs, unrestrained on the glider. They were later found on their stomachs.
There have been no known deaths associated with the Soothe 'n Play Glider.
Around 120,000 Rock 'n Glide Soother's and 55,000 Soothe 'n Play Glider's were sold through Walmart, Target and Amazon.com.
