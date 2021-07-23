SHREVEPORT, La. - Food Truck Friday continues on KTBS 3 First News. Every other Friday, Rick Rowe highlights an ArkLaTex food truck.
This morning, 318 Food Co. rolled up to the station to tempt our taste buds and it was all about the pizza. Enjoy!
SHREVEPORT, La. - Food Truck Friday continues on KTBS 3 First News. Every other Friday, Rick Rowe highlights an ArkLaTex food truck.
This morning, 318 Food Co. rolled up to the station to tempt our taste buds and it was all about the pizza. Enjoy!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.