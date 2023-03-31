SHREVEPORT, La. - It's time for another edition of Food Truck Friday.
Welcome to BAYOU & BBQ! We are extremely happy and excited to announce we are bringing back the amazing taste of Bayou Inn with the addition of some all new items and mouthwatering flavors. We hope to continue the same great experiences provided by our grandparents so many years ago. For now we are offering some amazing BBQ such as brisket, pulled pork, smoked meatloaf, smoked pork loin and sausage. Pair any or all of these meats with our homemade tater salad and those unforgettable Bayou Inn beans and you'll have a feast that's sure to please! We pride ourselves on making folks happy by providing great food and cooking with that special ingredient of love. Thank you for visiting our page and from our family to yours, God Bless!