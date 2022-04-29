SHREVEPORT, La. - Food Truck Friday continues on KTBS 3 First News. Every other Friday, Rick Rowe highlights an ArkLaTex food truck.
This morning, Rick featured Dripp Donuts that specializes in handmade sourdough donuts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!