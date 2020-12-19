SHREVEPORT, La- It is always difficult to run your own business even when there isn't a global pandemic happening. But a new program called The Launch Network, which started a month ago in North Louisiana, offers free services to make starting and operating a business easier.
There is also an online blog with information on different aspects of operating a business. The group posts business related events in a central location, and you can call launch directly for help.
“The Launch Network is basically a technology tool,” said the network builder for Launch Network, Preston Langley. “Connecting them with other people who have the resources that they need to get started,”
Joshua Mitchell is one of those resources. He told KTBS 3 he is looking forward to helping anyone sent his way. His company does something similar in the Monroe area.
“It's a grueling process by yourself for sure,” said Mitchell. “We've seen it time and time again where people give up on it and they don’t know anybody to reach out to even help them with that. I think that Launch Network is going to be the thing that, if we don't know it, we know someone that does know this kind of thing.”
Launch Network is free and available to anyone in North Louisiana. So far, they have had almost 300 businesses take advantage of the resources they provide.
You can visit The Launch Network online by clicking here. You can call them for help at 877-352-0157.