NEW ORLEANS, La. – Regions Bank on Monday announced the launch of a year-long collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) to provide free virtual financial education classes to people and small business owners across the state.
The seminars, part of Regions’ Next Step™ year-round financial education program, will provide free resources and information on financial management. The first seminar focused on smart money habits and the impact of saving and budgeting will begin Friday, Feb. 26 at noon.
Seminars will continue every other month through 2021. Future discussions will focus on credit, savings, homeownership, debt, identifying fraud and more. All courses are available in Spanish to connect to as many people as possible.
“Regions Bank is committed to providing valuable financial guidance and advice at any stage of life,” said Teri Thomas, Regions’ financial wellness relationship manager in Baton Rouge.
“Financial wellness is about more than money. It’s being prepared for life and having peace of mind whenever financial challenges arise. We are proud to offer our Next Step programming in conjunction with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and we look forward to helping more people and businesses gain knowledge and access tools and resources to help them take the next
step toward a dream or financial goal.”
HCCL has worked to create and facilitate a business climate within the Hispanic community for more than two decades. Its goal with the financial education classes is to provide a forum for members and others in the community to learn more about money management. Regions works
with businesses and nonprofits to provide the classes at no cost.
“I am excited to continue expanding our financial literacy programming through important workshops addressing the needs in the community. We are extremely pleased with the ongoing partnership with Regions Bank and thank them for their support and leadership particularly as we diligently work to provide tools and resources to recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Mayra E. Pineda, president & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.
Anyone interested in the February program can learn more here or sign up to participate at this link.