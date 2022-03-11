SHREVEPORT, La. - GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). Ambulatory Surgery Centers provide sameday surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
The list is compiled by Newsweek and Statista Inc., which is the world’s leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. It highlights the nation’s top ambulatory surgery centers based on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations. Centers in the 25 states with the highest number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers were included in the study. GastroIntestinal Specialists joined other ambulatory surgery centers from California, Florida, Minnesota, New York, and Texas on the list.
Shreveport Endoscopy Center is a state-of-the-art ASC. The center is licensed by the State of Louisiana and certified by Medicare. It is also accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care, which gave the center the organization’s maximum three-year recognition.