HOUSTON – GD Energy Products (GDEP), a well servicing and frac pumps market company, has opened a new aftermarket facility to increase customer service and support capabilities in the Louisiana and East Texas region.
The new 9,000 square foot facility is strategically located in Shreveport to serve customers operating in the Haynesville Shale. Having already worked for GDEP for eight years in customer service roles in Fort Worth and Odessa repair facilities, John Verzwyvelt will serve as the Shreveport facility’s branch manager.
Ben Gile, director of operations, GDEP, said, “GDEP endeavors to constantly improve our customers’ ease of operation by bringing them easy access to high quality aftermarket pump parts and expert on-site field service. Our new Shreveport facility will serve to expand our North American footprint and dramatically improve response time for customer field service, parts, consignment replenishments and repairs. We are looking forward to increasing service levels, parts availability and support to our valued customers in the Haynesville Shale.”