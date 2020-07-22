SHREVEPORT, La. - Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair for retail employees Wednesday at its retail store at 4000 Airline Dr. in Bossier City.
Goodwill staff will be accepting applications and conducting interviews for several open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but appointments are required.
“To help facilitate our retail store needs, expand our store hours open to the public and continue processing the generous amount of donated goods, we are seeking new associates to join our team,” says Melissa Wahl, Director of Retail.
Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process. To set up an appointment time, click here or call 318-868-4701.
Goodwill Industries will be teaming up with The Service Companies to host another Job Fair on July 28.