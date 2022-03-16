SHREVEPORT, La. – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is teaming up with several local employers to host a job fair. The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at 800 W. 70th Street.
Those looking to fill positions include Bally’s Casino, Caddo Community Action Agency Head Start, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, City of Shreveport, Garden Park Nursing and Rehab, Goodwill Industries, Jean Simpson Personnel Services, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and Shreveport Convention Center.
Be sure and bring your resumes and dress for success.