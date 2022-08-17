SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for a new job, or maybe even a new career, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is hosting another hiring event Wednesday.
The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center on 70th Street in Shreveport.
Employers in attendance include Margaritaville Casino, Burger King restaurants, the City of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and more.
Apprenticeship programs will also be available onsite with local sheet metal workers, ironworkers, and Shreveport area electrical.