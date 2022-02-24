SHREVEPORT, La. - A job fair will be held Thursday at Goodwill Job Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies will be there interviewing and hiring individuals.
More than 100 positions are available. The following companies will be present: Advantage Resourcing, Assurance Care Services, Coca-Cola United, Community Angels of Hope, Dimension Development, Goodwill Industries, Griggs McDonald's, Module X Solutions, and Caddo Parish.
Hotel companies such as Courtyard Marriott, Homewood Suites, Residence Inn, Hilton Garden Inn and Towne Place Suites are looking for workers.
The job fair will be held at 800 West 70th St., Shreveport.