Right on schedule, the IRS is behind on processing millions of tax returns from 2021.
That's frustrating for taxpayers waiting on their refunds, which have averaged over $3,000 this year. But there's one bit of good news: Generally, if your refund is delayed more than 45 days, the IRS will pay interest on the total. Even better: Starting July 1, the interest increases from 4% to 5%, compounded daily, according to a report from fortune.com.
There are numerous reasons the agency has fallen behind, including being short-staffed, still needing to catch up from 2020's backlog, and accounting for tax changes made in COVID-19 stimulus legislation. Additionally, it may take longer for agents to process paper returns and those with errors, which they need to do by hand.
Before the filing season even began, the IRS predicted that returns would be delayed this year. But the backlog should be cleared before the end of the year, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told lawmakers during an appearance in front of the House Ways and Means Committee in March.
