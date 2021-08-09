Hire ArkLaTex Now: Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

SHREVEPORT, La. - You see the signs all over - "Hiring Now", "Apply Within", and "Employees Needed".
KTBS 3 is On Your Side with a week-long focus called Hire ArkLaTex Now we're showcasing businesses that just might be the right fit for you.
Community Projects Director Jan Elkins kicks off the series in the Texarkana area visiting with one of the businesses that is looking to hire now. It's called Graphic Packaging International, Inc.
Every day this week we will profile businesses leaders who want to Hire ArkLaTex now and who will be part of our hour-long special. That airs Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.