Holiday scams to watch out for this year

SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holiday season approaching, Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers searching for gifts and other merchandise to arm themselves with research and use credit cards to dodge scammers.
Since the pandemic, shoppers remain susceptible to online retail fraud that entices shoppers with hard-to-find items, promises of low prices and easy delivery, according to reports by consumers to BBB. Here are some shopping safety tips.
- Prices that are too good to be true.
- Websites that look legitimate but credibility falls apart with scrutiny.
- Credit card payment failure leads the seller to ask for payment over cash-sharing apps like Zelle and Venmo or with gift cards.
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network says if trends continue, financial losses across North America may reach more than $380 million. In 2022, online retail scams remain one of the most reported frauds to these groups.
If you have a scam to report or want to see all the recent scams happening in the ArkLaTex you can look at the BBB scam tracker.