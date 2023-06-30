SHREVEPORT, La. — Home Federal Bank (HFB), the wholly owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), broke ground today on its newest branch located at 410 Homer Road in Minden, Louisiana. The Minden location marks the eleventh location for HFB, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. The new location will offer customers added convenience with the exceptional customer service that people have come to expect from Home Federal Bank.
Home Federal Bank currently provides full-service banking to individuals and businesses at its location at 306 Homer Road in Minden. These services include commercial and small-business loans, consumer lending, home-mortgage loans, and deposit accounts. Like all HFB locations, the new branch will include a 24-hour ATM; drive-through teller windows; on-site parking; and the friendly, personal service for which HFB is known.
“This expansion is important to our bank and to me personally,” said Jim Barlow, Chairman, President and CEO of Home Federal Bank. “Minden is my hometown, and I am proud that HFB is building this new branch in a place that holds so many great memories for me and my family. HFB is a community-focused bank with a philosophy centered on relationship banking and investment in the communities we serve. We have been serving the needs of the people in Minden and Webster Parish since 2021, and look forward to enhancing our banking services in this new location."
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank, which conducts business from its 10 full-service banking offices and one commercial lending office in Northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all of their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfb.bank.