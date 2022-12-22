BOSSIER CITY, La. – Whitney Willingham has been named senior vice president and general manager at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Willingham has experience of finance and operational knowledge in gaming and hospitality after holding multiple finance leadership roles with Caesars Entertainment. Willingham graduated from Louisiana State University in Shreveport with an Accounting degree and received her CPA certification while working for many years in public accounting at a local firm in Shreveport. Having joined the Horseshoe Bossier team in 2014 as finance controller, with no prior experience in gaming, Willingham quickly learned the industry and was promoted to Director of Finance in 2017.
After successfully transitioning into the Director of Finance position, Whitney was promoted to vice president of finance in 2018. Shortly after the Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment merger, which took place in July 2020, Willingham was promoted to regional vice president of finance, assuming oversight of not only Horseshoe Bossier but also the Horseshoe Lake Charles property.
Willingham's appointment presents the Horseshoe Bossier property with its first female senior vice president and general manager in the property’s history.
“I couldn’t be happier to step into the senior vice president & general manager role at Horseshoe Bossier, where my gaming career started and ultimately where I call home. Our employees here at Horseshoe Bossier are truly my pride and joy, and I believe are the best of the best. Our exceptional employees drive the long-standing history of extraordinary customer service, driving guest loyalty at Horseshoe Bossier. Our guests are also no exception to what makes me so proud to take on this role at Horseshoe Bossier. I look forward to continuing the property’s success and bringing new and exciting amenities and experiences for our loyal customers. I recognize that following in the footsteps of our previous general manager, Robert Urland, who has now transitioned into a regional president role overseeing the Gulf Coast region for Caesars Entertainment, is no easy feat. His leadership has been nothing short of amazing, and I will ensure the culture he has cultivated will continue to live on here at Horseshoe Bossier.”