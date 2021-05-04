SHREVEPORT, La. - The Greater Shreveport Chamber is partnering with the Louisiana Restaurant Association for a Hospitality Hiring Fair. It's Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Louisiana State University Shreveport.
Chamber officials say the job fair is in response to the unique struggles experienced by food, beverage, and hospitality businesses during the pandemic. These businesses pivoted to take-out and curbside staying open and keeping us fed. The Chamber also recognizes the critical hiring needs faced by these organizations as restrictions ease and more businesses open. This event is planned as a direct response to those needs.
"With tourism increasing and more individuals and families heading out for in-person dining, demand for employees in all areas of hospitality and food service is high," stated Dr. Timothy Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber. "These are good jobs that will fill quickly and so we are encouraging everyone at home or on the sidelines to come out and join one of these great companies."
The event will be held in the University Center Ballroom and feature upwards of 35 local businesses and is open to the public. Jobs include all types of food and hospitality positions including wait staff, kitchen staff at all levels, gaming and customer service as well as housekeeping and more.
More information is available at www.ShreveportChamber.org.