Receiving immediate access to funds is one of the top priorities for citizens during these trying times of financial hardships and challenges.
Millions of consumers around the country rely on stores for financial services -- sending money to relatives, receiving funds from friends or cashing payday checks. For customers who do not have a traditional bank account, Walmart has suggested a simpler way to access stimulus payments for those who depend on big-box stores to cash in their checks.
Starting Thursday through June 30, Walmart is waiving monthly maintenance fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card. This announcement encourages customers to setup a direct deposit and receive stimulus funds electronically.
If a prospective user is becoming a new MoneyCard customer, the new offer applies to those who deposit $500 or more their MoneyCard account. Customers would be able to complete this process without leaving their homes.
Go here to sign up for your new account and to learn more on how you can receive a personalized debit card.