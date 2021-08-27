NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and most of south Louisiana were warned Friday of possibly catastrophic effects from winds as high as 140 mph, storm surge as high as 15 feet above ground and almost 2 feet of rain accompanying a Category 4 Hurricane Ida as it headed toward a landfall south of Morgan City on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
And it could intensify further while crossing deep loops of warm water in the Gulf of Mexico on its way to the predicted Sunday arrival, according to the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.
"Residents in southern Mississippi and especially southeast Louisiana: Please take this storm seriously!" the Slidell office of the National Weather Service said. "Listen to local officials, and follow evacuation orders. All preparations should be completed Saturday before conditions deteriorate rapidly late Saturday night into Sunday."
Existing storm surge and hurricane watches along the Gulf Coast from east of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including Louisiana coastal lakes and the New Orleans area, were upgraded Friday afternoon to warnings, prompting wireless phone warnings to residents across the state just after 4 p.m. The upgrade means there's a danger of life-threatening surge inundation or hurricane-force winds in the warning area. The warnings are usually issued 36 hours before the dangerous conditions.
At 7 p.m., Category 1 Ida was blowing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as it crossed the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio. The forecast called for Ida to be just off the central Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, with 140 mph winds, on Sunday at 1 p.m. and over Morgan City on Monday at about 1 a.m.
Sunday is the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina striking the New Orleans area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It remains the costliest storm in U.S. history.
President Joe Biden declared a national state of emergency for Ida in Louisiana, ordering federal assistance to supplement whatever is provided by the state and local officials as Ida moves ashore and in its aftermath. The declaration follows a similar one by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
The timing of the dire warnings prompted a mix of mandatory evacuation orders and lesser evacuation recommendations from cities, towns and parishes all along the coast, including from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. At mid-day on Friday, she ordered evacuation of areas outside levee protection in New Orleans East and advised the bulk of the population inside the post-Katrina levee system to leave, too.
The New Orleans Saints first moved their Saturday preseason home game in the Caesars Superdome from 7 p.m. to noon then cancelled it altogether as the forecast worsened. The team planned to flee to Texas.
Edwards said evacuations orders or advisories were in place for portions of five coastal parishes. But, as with Cantrell, the updated forecast at 4 p.m. had federal, state and local officials scrambling to determine if stronger measures need to be taken. In late afternoon, St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell ordered his constituents to leave.
Ida's rapid formation and intensification left far less time than local officials usually count on to issue such orders and to make other preparations ahead of a hurricane, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. That's created challenges in recent storms.
"It's tough when these storms are forming so quickly and tough decisions have to be made and you have limited time to do it," she said. "We don’t know what the impacts are going to be yet, obviously, but it's forming rapidly, it keeps increasing in intensity."
Criswell urged residents to follow the heed of their local officials and to evacuate ahead of the storm if ordered. Residents should check with their local governments for advice on when and where to evacuate, and should ensure that relatives and neighbors also are making preparations, officials said.
Criswell said FEMA has staged food, water and generators to be ready for the storm's aftermath, as well as seven Swiftwater search and rescue teams, incident management teams and staff from other federal agencies. Those teams and equipment are positioned to be able to reach whichever part of the coast the storm strikes.
New Orleans area hurricane levees, and those in other locations across the coast, are built by federal government contractors to withstand topping by storm surge created by an event with a 1 percent chance of occurring in any year, a so-called 100-year storm. But parish-built levees are not as high, and the forecast warns that 15-foot surge heights from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River could top them.
For the New Orleans area levees, the 15-foot surge predicted by the National Hurricane Center is likely to be below the top of earthen levees and structures on the West Bank. On the east side of the river, surge heights are predicted to reach only 11 feet.
But the Army Corps of Engineers and local levee officials have been clear that the improved levee system is designed to reduce the risk of the property inside - not to protect human life.
"The biggest thing we're concerned about is storm surge risk," said Phil Grigsby, warning coordination meteorologist for the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
He said the surge threat will be significant for communities outside those levees on the West Bank in Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes, in portions of St. John the Baptist Parish near the intersection of Interstates 10 and 55 at LaPlace and in areas that have less levee protection around Houma and Morgan City.
Surge heights of 15 feet are likely as far north in Barataria Bay as the West Bank levee system, while water heights of more than 8 feet above sea level are possible in western Lake Pontchartrain, which could result in 3 feet of water in LaPlace. Flooding also is possible in Mandeville and Slidell's Palm Lake subdivision in St. Tammany Parish, with higher surge levels possible if the storm either strengthens or its path takes it closer to the New Orleans area.
"You know how these storms are," Grigsby said. "They always wobble left or right as they approach, and that means treater or less risk in New Orleans."
That's especially important for the wind risk for all of south Louisiana, he said, where much of the region from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain could see highest winds of 74 mph to 110 mph, he said.
The entire region also is at risk from significant rain as the storm moves ashore, with 15 to 20 inches expected to fall to the east of the present forecast path, including in the New Orleans area. Areas to the west and north and in Mississippi could see totals between 10 and 15 inches.
National Weather Service public messages describing the risk accompanying Ida are downright scary.
Forecasters said life-threatening winds will rake much of southeast Louisiana from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and along the coast, with a long list of devastating effects:
Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures, and complete destruction of mobile homes. The damage could be made worse by large airborne projectiles. “Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” forecasters warned.
Tornado threat
The wind also will down large trees and uproot fences and road signs, Many roads might be impassible because of debris.
Widespread power and communications outages also are likely.
Potential rainfall from Hurricane Ida
Flooding rain of as much as 20 inches is likely in the area where Ida goes onshore and well inland, the forecast warned, with many emergency evacuations and rescues likely.
“Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places,” forecasters warned. Some structures will become uninhabitable or even washed away, and floodwaters may block escape routes, with streets and parking lots turned into rivers of moving water.
Ida is expected to deliver “life threatening” hurricane storm surge of as much as 15 feet above ground level, “greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves,” to areas not protected by hurricane levees, said the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. The surge and waves will damage or wash away buildings, with the damage compounded by floating debris, leaving some locations uninhabitable for extended periods.
Forecasters urged the public to follow preparedness instructions, including evacuation recommendations, from public officials.
“If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there,” the forecast said.
Ida's rapid strengthening on Friday seemed a sign of things to come as it reaches the warm waters of the Gulf, forecasters said. On Friday afternoon, an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane found a well-defined, 24-nautical-mile wide eye in the storm as it approached the Isle of Youth in Cuba.
"Once Ida moves past western Cuba and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, it will be moving through a very favorable oceanic and atmospheric environment consisting of high ocean heat content waters, low vertical wind shear, and a moist low- to mid-level atmosphere," senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said.
"These conditions are likely to result in a period of rapid strengthening during the next 24 to 36 hours," he said, adding that those conditions were part of the reason why the storm's intensity was increased for Sunday.
There's a chance that the storm might weaken a bit as it approaches the Louisiana coast, if it goes through an eyewall replacement cycle, where the existing eyewall is replaced by a new ring of thunderstorms a bit farther out.
But he said models also are indicating that the storm's wind fields will also expand as it moves over the Gulf.
"As a result, there is higher-than-normal confidence that a large and powerful hurricane will impact portions of the northern Gulf coast by late this weekend and early next week," Brown said.