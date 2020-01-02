New York (CNN Business) - Millions of holiday gifts are about to turn into holiday returns. Jan. 2 will be a particularly epic day for sending stuff back, UPS predicts.
Shoppers will return more merchandise than ever following this holiday season, including a record 1.9 million packages on Thursday, according to a new UPS forecast. That would amount to a 26% increase from a year earlier. That's just for UPS; it doesn't include what the US Postal Service or shipping competitors like FedEx (FDX) may have to contend with.
UPS (UPS) and its shipping rivals have dubbed Jan. 2 "National Returns Day," because of the crazy amount of packages the company handles on the first work day of the new year.
UPS attributes the big spike in package returns to a change in customer behavior: Many people buy online with the intention of returning the product if they don't like it. It's the online equivalent of bringing five sweaters into a dressing room.
Return rates in general and holiday shopping returns in particular tend to be much higher for online shoppers than for those at traditional stores. Brick-and-mortar retailers typically recorded an 8% to 10% return rate from customers bringing items back into the store in recent years, according to sales data collected by Shopify. E-commerce customers returned products around 20% of the time over the same period. Holiday e-commerce shoppers sent merchandise back about 30% of the time.
A strong US labor market and economy have fueled record-setting, e-commerce holiday sales figures over the past several years.
2019 was another record-setting shopping year. American retail sales rose 3.4% between November and Christmas Eve, compared to a year ago, MasterCard reported Thursday. Online sales soared 18.8% but only 1.2% for in-store sales.