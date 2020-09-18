MARSHALL, Texas - If you're looking for work, you may find what you need this weekend in Marshall. The owner of Dirt Cheap is holding a job fair, hoping to fill hundreds of new positions.
Channel Control Merchants is bringing 500 new jobs to town and approximately $2 million of capital investment in its new operation opening soon in Marshall.
The job fair is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2938 Brown Road in Marshall.
Dirt Cheap is the largest retailer of customer returns and marked out of stock merchandise in the United States. The business will lease 325,000 square feet of a privately owned structure on Brown Road, to serve their retail outlets in Texas, Western Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. A retail outlet for Dirt Cheap that is open to the public will also be located on the premises.