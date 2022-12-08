SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions.
The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and be held at 3131 Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport.
Be sure to bring two forms of I.D. and a copy of your resume.
Pay for the positions start at $16.25 per hour.
There are even some work-from-home positions available.