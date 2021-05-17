SHREVEPORT, La. - Junior Achievement strives to not only educate our children about the value of free enterprise, it also hopes to inspire them as well.
Junior Achievement of North Louisiana wants kids to look up to role models in the world of business and economics like those inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame this month.
"Junior Achievement does so much for young children and school aged children and teaches them a lot of important life lessons and I think it's a super organization," said Keith Evans, Honorary Chairman.
The 2021 JA inductees are not only exceptional business leaders, but have demonstrated a lifetime of investment in our community.