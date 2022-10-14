Grocery store giant Kroger is in talks to merge with rival Albertsons.
A deal could be reached as soon as this week, but no final decision has been made and talks could still be delayed or falter, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The all-cash acquisition could be announced as soon as Friday morning.
A deal would create a new grocery giant, operating thousands of stores across the U.S. and ranking as one of the country’s biggest employers, with hundreds of thousands of workers.
Kroger has a market value of around $33 billion while Albertsons’ is around $14 billion. Albertsons’ shares rose more than 10% Thursday following a Bloomberg News report on the discussions, while Kroger shares were down around 3%.