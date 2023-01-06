ktbs career fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you are interested in a career in broadcast media, KTBS 3 will be hosting our career fair on January 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 312 E. Kings Hwy. 

Available positions include: 

  • Motion Graphics Designer
  • Technical Director
  • Video Editor
  • Anchor
  • Meteorologist
  • Multi-media Journalist
  • Video Manager
  • News Writer
  • Sales Executive

KTBS 3 will be able to provide on the job training as well as the opportunity to talk to department heads about a career that is the right fit for you. 

