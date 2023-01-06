SHREVEPORT, La. - If you are interested in a career in broadcast media, KTBS 3 will be hosting our career fair on January 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 312 E. Kings Hwy.
Available positions include:
- Motion Graphics Designer
- Technical Director
- Video Editor
- Anchor
- Meteorologist
- Multi-media Journalist
- Video Manager
- News Writer
- Sales Executive
KTBS 3 will be able to provide on the job training as well as the opportunity to talk to department heads about a career that is the right fit for you.