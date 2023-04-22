BATON ROUGE, La. - On March 29, Tracey Moffatt, Ochsner system chief nursing officer and system vice president of quality; Sheree Stephens, regional VP of quality at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport; and Donna Martin, chief nursing officer of Ochsner Baptist, met with Louisiana’s First Lady, Donna Hutto Edwards, to discuss human trafficking issues in Louisiana. The group met to talk about how health systems and community partners can collaborate to best meet the needs of victims throughout the state.
Human Trafficking has become a major health care crisis. It is a $150 billion industry that recruits, transports, transfers, harbors persons by means of threat or use of force, coercion, fraud or deception to exploit person into labor or sexual exploitation.
Healthcare systems can play a major role in decreasing and changing the landscape of the human trafficking crisis. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), up to 88% of victims had accessed healthcare services during their trafficking situation, many times hoping someone would take notice.
Ochsner and Ochsner LSU Health identified the need to assist victims and have implemented programs that help front line health care workers recognize the red flags of human trafficking.
“At Ochsner, putting patients first is a top priority, and being able to identify signs of human trafficking is vital to ensuring we are protecting some of our most vulnerable patients every step of the way,” Tracey Moffatt said. “I’m proud of the work we have already done, and as we expand programming within our facilities across the state, we are looking forward to partnering with the First Lady to help address the unique barriers to building and operating a human trafficking intervention program in the state of Louisiana.”
Sheree Stephens says collaboration with community partners is key in helping victims escape a trafficking situation.
“Our facilities work closely with community partners so that victims can get the help and resources they need quickly,” Stephens said. “Ochsner LSU collaborates with The Hub Urban Ministry to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for anything they may need. The Hub has been working with human trafficking victims for 15 years, so they are able to provide a wealth of information and resources. Together we can identify victims and get them to safety.”
Louisiana ranks 13th in the U.S. with a human trafficking incidence rate of 3.44 per 100,000 people. Mississippi is ranked 2nd with an incidence rate of 4.99 per 100,000 people.