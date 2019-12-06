LOGANSPORT, La. - It's an end of an era for a DeSoto Parish store. N.J. Caraway & Company in Logansport is closing after 122 years.
The store has been a permanent fixture on the banks of the Sabine River in Logansport since 1897.
On Dec. 28, owner Janet Palmer will be closing the doors. She and here late husband bought the store from the original owners in 1980. Janet made the decision to close the store a little more than a year ago due to health reasons and a slow down in businesses.
On Dec. 28, a celebration is planned at the store to mark the closing.
N J Caraway & Company was founded by Elijah Price. The store was named however after his son-n-law.