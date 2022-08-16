BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development are pleased to announce their upcoming “Partnerships That Build Community” tour to be held in August and September.
Newly appointed leaders, LHC Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins and USDA Rural Development State Director Deidre Deculus Robert, will lead the tour in an effort to strengthen partnerships, improve housing services statewide, and increase the utilization of critical housing programs for urban and rural communities throughout Louisiana.
LHC will spearhead the urban city visits. Members of the executive team will provide updates on new and existing programs including the Developer Assistance Plan - a new program that aims to provide relief to housing developers experiencing rising costs. Attendees will learn about upcoming funding opportunities, homeownership programs, energy and water assistance, the forthcoming adjudicated properties initiative, and much more. USDA Rural Development State Director Deidre Deculus Robert will discuss programs that impact housing in urban communities.
USDA will lead the rural city stops. USDA’s investment in rural communities includes affordable places to call home, economic development, clean water, and better infrastructure. Director Robert will discuss the synergy of programming between LHC and USDA in the areas of single-family and multi-family housing development, homeownership, home rehabilitation, and local government partnership.
Statewide and regional data outlining LHC’s ongoing commitment to affordable housing and energy assistance will be presented at all meetings. The tours will also serve as an opportunity to provide public input on the development of LHC’s 2024 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP). Developers and members of the public interested in providing QAP comments are encouraged to attend.
“Partnerships That Build Community” Event Schedule
Monday, August 15, 2022
10am: Grambling – Rural
6pm: Natchitoches – Rural
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
10am: Shreveport – Urban
6:30pm: Homer – Rural
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
10am: Jonesboro – Rural
2pm: Monroe – Urban
6pm: Ferriday – Rural
Thursday, August 18, 2022
10am: Colfax – Rural
2pm: Alexandria – Urban
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
2pm: Vinton, LA – Rural
6:30pm: Lake Charles – Urban
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
2pm: Houma – Urban
Thursday, September 1, 2022
TBA: Belle Chasse – Rural
2pm: New Orleans – Urban
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
2pm: Baton Rouge – Urban
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
2pm: New Roads – Rural
Thursday, September 8, 2022
2pm: Lafayette – Urban
TBA: Ville Platte – Rural
Visit https://www.lhc.la.gov/events for the latest event details and location information.
ABOUT LHC
The purpose of the LHC is to substantially increase the availability of affordable, accessible, and safe residential housing in Louisiana. The LHC was created in 2011 when the Louisiana Legislature merged the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency with housing programs from other state agencies to streamline how the state would address its housing needs, avoid duplication of efforts, and improve service to the general public. The LHC administers federal and state funds through programs designed to advance the development of energy-efficient and affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families, drives housing policy for Louisiana, and oversees the state’s Disaster Housing Task Force.