SHREVEPORT, La. - One of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world will likely close its Shreveport facility by the end of 2020 impacting hundreds of workers.
Libbey Inc., which is in the midst of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, said Wednesday that it plans to close its manufacturing facility in Shreveport as part of its effort to reduce costs and match manufacturing capacity with new lower levels of projected demand.
Mike Bauer, chief executive officer of Libbey, said, "Over the last few years, we have experienced declining demand in our core markets, which has contributed to overcapacity. This has been exacerbated by COVID-19. The recommendation to close our facility in Shreveport will better align our cost structure with current and expected customer demand as we position Libbey for the future."
This tentative plan, if implemented, would wind down Libbey's manufacturing operations in Shreveport by the end of 2020 impacting about 450 workers. The Company's distribution center in Greenwood, Louisiana, is not impacted by this announcement and will remain open.