MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - Local Bounti Corporation, a leading U.S. controlled environment agriculture company committed to growing locally and distributing nationally with the largest distribution footprint in the industry, has broken ground on a new six-acre facility in the ArkLaTex. Construction is underway on a new state-of-the-art indoor facility in Mount Pleasant, Texas. To kickoff construction, Local Bounti joined state and local leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony at the facility on Wednesday.
The facility will leverage Local Bounti’s proprietary Stack & Flow Technology™ to grow and sell its indoor grown line of packaged leafy greens. Varieties include spring mix, butter lettuce, romaine crisp, green leaf, and additional blends. The facility is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.
“Mount Pleasant is thrilled to welcome Local Bounti to the region,” said Nathan Tafoya, Executive Director of the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation. “With its innovative and proprietary controlled environment agriculture approach, Local Bounti adds a much-desired agri-tech ingredient to Mount Pleasant’s rich history in food production. We’ve already begun integrating workforce training and partnership conversations with our college’s Ag program. As Local Bounti’s chosen Texas location for an investment, and multiple planned phases, Mount Pleasant looks forward to growing with Local Bounti for many years to come.”
The addition of the new facility in northeast Texas is expected to fortify Local Bounti’s distribution in markets across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. Further, the facility is designed to provide additional capacity to meet existing demand from Local Bounti’s direct relationships with blue-chip retailers and distributors throughout the region.
"Local Bounti is excited to call Mount Pleasant home to our latest facility in a rapidly expanding national footprint. Future local operations will help us answer existing customer demand within the Lone Star State and adjacent markets," said Craig Hurlbert, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Local Bounti.
The construction phase of the facility will begin immediately and is expected to generate approximately 50 direct jobs in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Once the facility is operational in the fourth quarter of 2023, Local Bounti expects to generate approximately 200 direct and indirect jobs throughout Titus County.
Local Bounti is building one of the largest networks of high-tech CEA facilities in the U.S. with the ability to grow sustainable, fresh produce year-round, providing consumers with extended shelf life versus traditional farming methods.