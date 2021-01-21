SHREVEPORT, La. - Who holds the winning Powerball ticket? As of Thursday morning only one winning ticket in Maryland has been announced from the Powerball jackpot, worth $730 million.
When you add that to the Mega Millions jackpot, which has climbed to $970-million, you have the recipe for a lot of people wanting to buy tickets.
"Usually when you have these record breaking jackpots, we'll see a lot of people want to play that have never played before. We want them to enjoy themselves, but also do it responsibly," said Kimberly Chopin of the Louisiana Lottery Commission.
Chopin added that the lottery also helps pay for a number of projects happening in and around your neighborhood?
"We transfer about a third of our total sales to the state of Louisiana that is earmarked for K-12 public education. So right off the bat the biggest stake holder, other than our winners, is the state of Louisiana," Chopin told KTBS.
More than 3,000 businesses across the state of Louisiana sell lottery tickets and they can earn up to 6% of a winning ticket's value.
Remember to stay tuned to KPXJ-CW 21 and KTBS News for updates on the winning numbers.